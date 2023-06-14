Police investigate a fatal stabbing in Hyde Park on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A female was fatally stabbed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of 7th Avenue.

Responding officers discovered a female had been stabbed multiple times inside a home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident.

No motive for the stabbing was given and the relationship between the suspected killer and the victim is unknown.