A female was fatally stabbed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.
Investigators believe the stabbing occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of 7th Avenue.
Responding officers discovered a female had been stabbed multiple times inside a home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 55-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident.
No motive for the stabbing was given and the relationship between the suspected killer and the victim is unknown.