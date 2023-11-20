A 48-year-old female transient died Monday morning after being involved in a traffic collision along the 12000 block of Haster Street in Garden Grove.

The person, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, died at the scene, authorities said.

Garden Grove police responded to calls about a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision around 5:45 a.m. and discovered the pedestrian unresponsive upon arrival, a news release said.

Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene.

A silver 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis was involved in the accident and the driver was only identified as a 55-year-old resident from Anaheim.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, but authorities are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has video footage of the collision is encouraged to contact Investigator Yergler by phone at 714-741-5772 or by email at Johny@ggpd.org.