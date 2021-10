A female was wounded in a shooting near a middle school in Baldwin Park on Friday, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 3:16 p.m. in the 13400 block of Foster Avenue, which is where Sierra Vista Middle School is located, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

Officials said the victim was a female who suffered an extremity wound.

She was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.