Two years after it was first erected, a fence surrounding Echo Park Lake, which triggered protests and demonstrations, is coming down.

Initially touted as a temporary barrier that would let the city clear out the park’s homeless encampments and conduct much needed repairs, the fence quickly became a symbol of the city’s homelessness crisis.

Two years ago this week, hundreds of protesters clashed with police over the closure of the sprawling homeless encampment at the park. Since then, the city has spent $600,000 to clear tons of trash, repair lighting and bathrooms and restrict entry points to the park.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez says the barrier will be completely removed by the end of the week.

“He said that when the fence comes down, there’s going to be 24/7 security,” Emily Lee, who lives nearby, said. “So, we just want to make sure he keeps his word and there’s security here once the fence is down…the way it was when the fence was up.”

Lee, a member of the community organized Save the Fence group, told KTLA that she would prefer the fence stay up and added that she knows a lot of other people in Echo Park who feel the same.

“It made the park safe, made the area safer,” Lee said. “When it was down, because we all lived here when it was down as well, it was chaotic, a lot of criminal activity day and night. It was not safe.”

As far as the Save the Fence group is concerned, a more aesthetically pleasing, permanent fence is what they’d like to see at the park.

“It took a lot of our taxpayer money to make the park clean and safe the way it is,” Lee said. “We already went through how it was, the loud noise, the partying, the criminal activity. There were people dying here, overdosing, rapes, animal abuse. We want to be able to come to the park and exercise and feel safe.”

This March 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles police officers move in to arrest demonstrators in the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Not everyone thinks a fence is a good solution to the group’s complaints. Valerie Zeller used to live in Echo Park.

“Jails should be fenced in, not parks,” she told KTLA.

Zeller, who has housing now, said she understands why people feel the fence helped keep the park clean, but said it was just a temporary fix to the greater issue of homelessness.

“I love that this is gone,” she said. “The fence was a horrible thing, a temporary fix.”

Soto-Martinez’s office said in a statement that unarmed officers will be available at the park during nighttime hours “if any issues arise.” His office did not confirm at what point this week the rest of the fence will be removed.