Drugs and a handgun seized by a special investigations unit is seen in an image provided by the Newport Beach Police Department on Dec. 15, 2022.

A special investigation unit in Newport Beach recently seized thousands of fentanyl pills that were made to look like prescription drugs, the police department stated Thursday.

The pills were discovered, along with piles of cash and a handgun, during the serving of a search warrant at an undisclosed location, the Newport Beach Police Department stated in a series of tweets.

Detectives estimated there were 50,000 fentanyl pills worth a street value of about $250,000.

The pills were apparently designed to look like prescription oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall.

Police asked the public to help spread the message that fentanyl can be found in many forms.

“The use of any street drugs can now turn out to be deadly,” the department tweeted.

People were urged to only trust their doctor with prescription medication.