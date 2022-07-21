As Los Angeles County prepares for a possible return to an indoor mask mandate, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is facing more controversy.

Julie Hamill, an attorney representing the Alliance of Los Angeles County Parents, sent a letter to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors warning that if the mask mandate returns for L.A. school children, she plans to file a lawsuit.

Hamill is asking the supervisors to step in and take some power away from Ferrer.

“They can put a check on Dr. Ferrer’s power. They are not required to implement whatever policies she recommends,” Hamill said.

Hamill’s request comes as Ferrer defends her failure to disclose that her daughter co-authored a study that the CDC and local officials have used to support masking in schools.

Jennifer Van Laar, editor of RedState.com, a conservative website, reported on what she believes is Ferrer’s conflict of interest.

“When it comes to affect policy and affect children … Then that needs to be known. People can make their own judgment,” Van Laar said.

KTLA asked Ferrer about the possible conflict of interest.

“I did not participate in this project, so I did not disclose anything because I was not part of this research study, at all, had nothing to do with it … I think the public knows what they need to know,” Ferrer responded.

Ferrer maintains that a return to indoor masking could be just eight days away.