Actor Alan Ruck, best known for his roles in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Succession,” was questioned by police after his electric pickup truck crashed into two cars and eventually a pizza shop in Hollywood on Halloween night, TMZ first reported.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. at the busy intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, on the west end of Hollywood’s famous Walk of Fame.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows Ruck’s Rivian rear-end a car that was stopped at a traffic signal, and then careen into another car before crashing through a wall at Raffallo’s Pizza shop.

At least one person is hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

“The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” Tim Ratcliff, who owns several restaurants next to Raffallo’s, told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe.

Ratcliff says he rushed to help Ruck who was more concerned about the wellbeing of others than his own.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'”

Ratcliff says the actor told him he didn’t know why he crashed.

KTLA footage from the scene shows Ruck, who starred as Cameron Frye opposite Matthew Broderick in the 1986 John Hughes comedy classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” speaking with authorities – apparently uninjured.

Actor Alan Ruck is seen at the crash scene. Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Two other cars involved in the collision ended up in the middle of the intersection. A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pizza shop was yellow-tagged due to structural damage and the owners were not able to open for business on Wednesday.

Sarah Snook, from left, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin attend the premiere of HBO’s “Succession” season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Ruck has acted in dozens of television and film productions over the decades and recently earned a 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Connor Roy on the hit HBO series “Succession”.