In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, stating with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdose.

The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise awareness around fentanyl and other potentially deadly drugs.

The program will provide Insomniac headliners with educational resources, and End Overdose representatives will be at this weekend’s festival handing out supplies.

The Escape festival, which begins Friday and runs through Saturday, has a “zero-tolerance” drug policy, according to the event website.

Many event companies apparently prohibit attendees from bringing Narcan to events, citing safety issues, but “Insomniac is looking to provide a safer environment for festival-goers who choose to indulge in their substance of choice,” the company explained.

Insomniac events posted a message on Instagram earlier this week saying they strongly recommend that people who plan to engage in recreational drugs order a bottle of Narcan through their website or pick it up at a local pharmacy.

Festival goers can order fentanyl-testing strips on the website, which also offers a free course on how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose.

Insomniac also highlighted that other drugs can be laced with fentanyl and as a result there have been high rates of overdoses in schools, homes and at other festivals.