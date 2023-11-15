The city of Riverside will usher in the holiday season this weekend with the Switch-On Ceremony for the 31st annual Festival of Lights event on Nov. 18.

The Switch-On Ceremony kicks off the popular attraction with a free fireworks show, live performances, family-friendly activities and plenty of holiday cheer.

The ceremony will take place at Orange Street and Mission Inn Avenue right outside the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with a fireworks show to follow.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights display in downtown Riverside, California. (Mission Inn Hotel & Spa)

Guests should plan to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m., according to the event website.

During the Festival of Lights event, visitors can go ice skating, meet Santa Claus, go shopping, enjoy live entertainment and indulge in holiday treats and drinks.

An artisan’s collective, an innovative art market, will also be available beginning on Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The holiday event will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.