Fiery crash in Orange County claims 2 lives

Two people were killed in a violent single-car crash in Orange County early Monday morning.

The collision occurred just after 3 a.m. on Newport Avenue near East First Street in Tustin, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.

Video shows the mangled car outside a U.S. Bank branch near the intersection of Newport and First.

Authorities on the scene of a deadly crash in Tustin, CA on Nov. 6, 2023. (OCFA)

Authorities on the scene of a deadly crash in Tustin, CA on Nov. 6, 2023. (OCFA)

Two people were killed in a violent single-car crash in Orange County on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Two people were killed in a violent single-car crash in Orange County on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, they found that the vehicle had two occupants.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. They have not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.