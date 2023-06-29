A fiery crash that left one dead on the 101 Freeway prompted a SigAlert for four eastbound lanes through Studio City Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when a vehicle struck a construction truck and caught fire just west of the 134 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

A coroner’s vehicle was sent to the scene to recover a body after the fatal incident, according to the CHP.

Two people working in the construction vehicle, which was described as a striper truck, were apparently taken to the hospital.

Officials issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes but one on the eastbound 101 Freeway.

The SigAlert was expected to remain in place until about 6 a.m.