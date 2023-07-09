Three people were killed, and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash that caused the car to burst into flames in the parking lot of an elementary school Saturday night in Murrieta, authorities announced.

Officials with the Murrieta Police Department received calls about the crash, which ended in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School located at 39475 Whitewood Road, at around 11:09 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. “One male occupant was discovered outside the vehicle with severe injuries,” a MPD new release stated, and was rushed to a local hospital. Authorities have not provided any updates on the man’s condition.

Personnel with the Murrieta Fire Department worked to extinguish the car fire and later discovered three victims inside the vehicle, including the driver, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage of the scene showed the burnt out wreckage under a carport in the school’s parking lot. A portion of the car’s rear end appeared to be hanging off the vehicle as firefighters worked to extinguish flames still showing beneath the white, possibly four-door Tesla.

First responders on the scene of a fiery crash that ended in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School that killed three people and seriously injured one on July 8, 2023. (OnScene)

“Murrieta Police Department’s Traffic Bureau responded to the scene and is conducting a full investigation. The Riverside County Coroner responded to the scene and will identify and make notifications to the next of kin. The collision is still under investigation and the cause has not been determined,” the release noted. “It is not believed any other vehicles were involved.”

First responders on the scene of a fiery crash that ended in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School that killed three people and seriously injured one on July 8, 2023. (OnScene)

Officials did not provide any information about what may have led to the crash, nor did they say whether or not alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the crash is urged to contact MPD Traffic Investigator Kurt Stickelman at 951-461-6306 or at kstickelman@murrietaca.gov or Traffic Bureau Sergeant Steve Whiddon at 951-461-6323 or swhiddon@murrietaca.gov.