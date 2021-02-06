Fiery crash on 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium leaves woman dead

One person died in a crash on the 110 Freeway near the Dodger Stadium early Saturday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol did not identify the woman, who appeared to have been ejected from her vehicle in the incident that happened by Stadium Way at around 1 a.m.

Video shows Los Angeles Fire Department crews extinguishing flames that engulfed what appeared to be a sports car. Nearby, crews covered the body of a woman behind another heavily damaged vehicle that had come to rest on its side.

The CHP did not confirm the total of cars involved, whether or not any others were hurt or what might have caused the crash.

The scene had been cleared as of 7:45 a.m., with all lanes open.