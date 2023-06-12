A fiery crash on the 57 Freeway in San Dimas damaged two vehicle Monday morning but resulted in no serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just before the 10 Freeway.

Video from the scene showed a Mercedes had crashed into the center divider before catching fire.

Two vehicles were left damaged on the 57 Freeway in San Dimas on Monday June 12, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Firefighters were seen attacking the blaze.

A second vehicle, a Toyota, crashed into a light pole on the side of the freeway while swerving to avoid the Mercedes.

Rescue crews had to free the trapped driver in the Toyota.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the initial crash.