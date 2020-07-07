Fiery crash in Westchester leaves 1 man dead, 2nd in critical condition

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a violent crash in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Departement spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

One of the cars burst into flames and the other rolled over following the crash.

An unidentified man in the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said.

The second man involved in the crash managed to get out of the vehicle that caught fire.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Stewart said.

Culver City police asked drivers to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.