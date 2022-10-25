An investigation is underway Tuesday after a crash involving a wrong-way driver left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana.

The incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

One vehicle was found completely engulfed in flames as three occupants remained trapped in the two vehicles.

All three were pronounced dead following the crash, according to the CHP. None of those killed in the crash have been identified.

The wrong-way driver appeared to be one of the deceased but that has not been confirmed by investigators.

Video showed a heavily damaged four-door red vehicle and a light-colored vehicle that were stopped in lanes on the freeway.

It was unclear which of the vehicles belonged to the wrong-way driver.

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound 15 Freeway. All lanes were closed except for the slow lane while the CHP conducts an investigation.

The Sierra Avenue onramp was also closed.

The SigAlert was expected to remain in place for most of the morning.