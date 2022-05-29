Fiesta Hermosa is back!

After back-to-back cancellations the past two years, the three-day event made its return Saturday.

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is happy to bring back the festival and its traditional fiesta events for the 51st year after the previous two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fiesta will feature a wide footprint, beach concerts, expanded beverage garden and a bigger carnival in a new location, organizers said.

For more information about Fiesta Hermosa, click here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 29, 2022.