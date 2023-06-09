Two teens were hospitalized after getting into a physical altercation in Moreno Valley, and now one of them is facing criminal charges due to the incident.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Geraldy Diaz of Moreno Valley was involved in a physical argument with a 17-year-old male from Perris in the 24000 block of John F. Kennedy Drive around 12:23 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the 17-year-old suffering from “multiple non-life-threatening puncture wounds,” and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

As deputies were tending to the victim, Diaz arrived at a local hospital with severe laceration injuries to his hand.

After gathering evidence and witness statements, authorities determined Diaz struck the teenage victim with “an unknown object” that caused puncture wounds to the victim and injured himself in the process.

Both Diaz and the victim remain hospitalized. Pending release from the hospital, Diaz will be booked into a Riverside County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator David Newman at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-486-6700.