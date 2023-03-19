A 19-year-old was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in a parking structure in Oxnard on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Oxnard Police Department, officers received a call of a stabbing victim on the first floor of the parking structure at The Collection at RiverPark around 10 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Kareem Medina suffering from a stab wound. Emergency personnel arrived and transported Medina to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The City of Oxnard offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals who have committed homicides in the city.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7645 or visit the Oxnard Police Department website. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at venturacountycrimestoppers.org or by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.