Fight outside Woodbridge High School in Irvine leaves one boy injured, another in custody

An off-campus fight involving two students from Woodbridge High School in Irvine on Thursday left one boy injured and another arrested, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12 p.m., and the school temporarily ordered students and teachers to shelter in place, the Irvine Police Department said. The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

A boy was suffered a laceration on his back during the altercation and ran to the school, where he received medical aid from the school nurse, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.

The boy was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police recovered a knife and a male juvenile was taken into custody, Davies said.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight, and the specific location where it took place was not immediately released.

Woodbridge High School Principal Chris Krebs sent a note to students and parents informing them that the shelter in place order had been lifted, that no students were in danger and that regular activities had resumed.

No further details were immediately available.