Police responded to the scene after fights broke out amid a Glendale school district meeting on the inclusion of LGBTQ+ studies on Tuesday.

At least one arrest was made so far. Large barricades set up by Glendale Police to control crowds were seen containing hundreds of demonstrators outside of the Glendale Unified School District building.

A dispersal order was issued around 6:15 p.m. as police were heard using a loudspeaker to order the crowds’ removal, declaring an unlawful assembly. A large barricade was placed in the middle of the parking lot, separating the two contentious groups.

Officers were also heard saying they would not hesitate to use a chemical agent against the crowds.

Demonstrators from both sides showed up on Tuesday night to either support or protest the school board’s meeting for a consideration resolution on the LGBTQ+ curriculum.

Demonstrators and protestors were made up of both parents and community members alike. Despite the dispersal order, it appears the crowds were not immediately clearing the scene.

Supporters said they believe all children should feel included in schools studies while opponents said, while they don’t oppose the LGBTQ+ community, they didn’t want the content to be introduced to children.

“Bringing in curriculum for K-6 on gender ideology, that is what we’re against,” said Any Torosian, a Glendale parent opposing the curriculum. Torosyian believes money should be spent focusing on improving students’ testing scores instead.

“They should be taught because so many of them already at 3 years old know who they are and they need to know the options they have in life,” said Maebe Putlo, an LGBTQ+ supporter. “To close them off, to shut down the questions that they already have in their minds. I wish there were books out there that I could turn to, mentors out there I could turn to or the facilities out there I could turn to because I grew up feeling totally alone.”

The Glendale school superintendent tells KTLA the Pride-inclusive curriculum is nothing new and has been in effect since 2019. However, the resolution is presented for reconsideration annually.

The board is expected to vote and pass the resolution on Tuesday night.

The commotion follows a violent exchange between groups of protestors outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood last week over a scheduled Pride event.