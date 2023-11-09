Altercations between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters were captured on video outside a screening at the Museum of Tolerance in West Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The screening showed images of the gruesome Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas militants, which Israel says left more than 1,400 dead and more than 240 taken hostage.

Several altercations were captured on video outside the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance on Nov. 8, 2023. (spobh90210)

The 47-minute video was provided by Israeli Defence forces and shown to select audiences in Los Angeles and New York.

Actress Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, had reportedly been involved in organizing the screenings.

About 150 people attended the Los Angeles screening, although Gadot was not in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Video outside the event showed a fight spilling out on Pico Boulevard where people could be seen punching and kicking as cars tried to drive through an intersection.

Demonstrators carrying both Israeli and Palestinian flags lined both sides of the streets.

Several people were detained by police but it was unclear if any arrests were made. It was also unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.