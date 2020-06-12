Fillmore man arrested after allegedly shooting coworker, fleeing to Bay Area

Mario Alexander Rodriguez, 25, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a coworker in an unincorporated area west of Fillmore, officials said Friday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot by a coworker Tuesday in the 2500 block of West Telegraph Road, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputies arrived to find a 45-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder, officials said.

An investigation found that Mario Alexander Rodriguez of Fillmore became upset after a series of arguments with his coworker, and retrieved a rifle from a trailer parked on the property, officials said. Rodriguez then used the rifle to shoot the victim one time before fleeing the area on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who is from Bell Gardens, was transported to a local hospital and was released the following day after receiving treatment.

Authorities searched for Rodriguez for several hours but did not find him. Deputies later learned he was in Vallejo and located him in the 400 block of Central Avenue on Thursday.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was transported and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura. His bail is set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday.