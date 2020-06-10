Filming allowed to resume in L.A. County as early as this Friday despite coronavirus threat

Filming takes place at the Northridge Fashion Center in the San Fernando Valley.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Health officials have given Los Angeles County, California’s filming capital, the green light to start rolling cameras again as soon as Friday.

The county, whose recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has lagged behind other parts of the state, said in a statement Wednesday that it would be allowing film and television production to resume.

The decision was part of a broader initiative to this week reopen gyms, museums,hotels as well as sports events without live audiences.

The move follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that filming in the state could resume this week, subject to a number of restrictions.

