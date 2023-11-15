A man was arrested in connection to a residential burglary hours after he was released from jail, authorities with the Ventura Police Department announced Wednesday.

The suspect, 30-year-old Filmore resident Oscar Ramos, was taken into custody for “burglary and resisting, delaying, or obstructing police officers” on Tuesday. Ramos was eventually booked at the Ventura County Jail, the same place he was released from that morning, a news release said.

On Tuesday, a resident who lives on the 600 block of County Square Drive in Ventura was notified that the suspect had gained entry into their home. The resident was not home at the time and officers responded to the scene shortly after.

Authorities didn’t disclose the resident’s identity.

Ramos initially walked out of the home but retreated inside when he saw police officers. About 20 minutes later, Ramos exited the house and was taken into custody.

Before his recent arrest, Ramos was also arrested for “being under the influence of a controlled substance, elder abuse, battery, vandalism, carrying a dirk or dagger, public intoxication, disturbing the peace by fighting, violation of a court order, criminal threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an executive officer,” a news release said.