The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams organization held its final cheerleader auditions Sunday.

The 72 finalists gathered at the Hawthorne LA Fitness Sunday morning for the final round of auditions. Each prospective cheerleader performed two choreographed dances in pairs for the panel of judges.

The finalists include men and women vying for a limited number of spots on the prestigious cheerleading team. The 72 finalists were narrowed down from a pack of hundreds of candidates who took part in multiple auditions and interviews.

The final squad was set to be announced around 2:30 p.m.

For more information on how the L.A. Rams select its cheerleading squad, click here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 15, 2022.