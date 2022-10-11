Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso faced-off in their final debate, with much of the back and forth centering around the scandal plaguing city council.

The leaked audio of racist remarks and political scheming by three city council members, and a former labor leader, prompted both candidates to call for change.

“The city cannot be at a standstill like this,” Bass said during the debate. “I think we are going to have chaos in the city council until they step down.”

“I think it’s the job of the mayor to make sure that we don’t have chaos in city council while this is going,” Caruso responded. “The job of the mayor is to be a stabilizing force.”

Both candidates called for healing with, with Bass leaning on her experience as a community organizer to bring people together, and Caruso underscoring his philanthropy toward underserved communities.

Housing affordability, crime and homelessness were also among the issues facing the city that were discussed.