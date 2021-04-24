Final Oscars preparations underway before awards night at L.A.’s Union Station

Stars are preparing for Sunday’s Academy Awards, which is set to take place at the historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s Tinseltown’s biggest night, but the show will look quite different than before.

The ceremony will be mainly held from the 82-year-old active transportation hub at the Union Station, but some show elements will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the Oscars are usually held.

The show will reportedly have few, if any, virtual appearances, and Hollywood’s biggest stars are expected to attend the ceremony in person.

Meanwhile, the following streets will be shut down on Sunday: Alameda from Cesar Chavez to First Street; Los Angeles from Alameda to First; Main Street from First to Cesar Chavez; and Judge John Aliso Street between Temple and First streets.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 24, 2021.