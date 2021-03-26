Final residents of homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake are reported arrested

The last two holdouts were reported to have been arrested Friday morning at Echo Park Lake, bringing an apparent close to a more than yearlong saga that saw as many as 200 homeless people camped in one of the city’s most scenic and beloved parks, building what they said was a better community for those without homes in Los Angeles.

Ayman Ahmed and David Busch-Lilly were taken into custody, organizers of the group GroundGame LA, which advocates for homeless people, said they were told by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. An LAPD spokesman said he could not immediately confirm that. An organizer with GroundGame later said the two had been released.

Earlier in the morning, Ahmed and Busch-Lilly said by phone that they believed they were the only people still there, with a third person coming in and out of the park, which is closed to news media.

The decision to close the park and clear out the encampment sparked protests Wednesday and Thursday in the Echo Park area. Protesters, journalists and legal observers were detained after police issued a dispersal order, then blocked in the crowd.

