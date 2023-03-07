The final steel beam was laid atop the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, on Tuesday.

The new arena is located at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue in Inglewood.

Players, coaches, team staff and construction workers all signed the last steel beam, which was hoisted into the yet-to-be-completed rafters to the delight of team owner Steve Ballmer, who is particularly excited about one aspect of the new arena.

“Eleven-hundred and sixty toilets and urinals, three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals,” Ballmer proclaimed. “We do not want people to wait in line, we want them to get back to their damn seats!”

Also to be included in the new stadium are seats with chips implanted in them that will know when a fan sits in their seat and gets up among other data points.

The $2 billion arena is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-2025 season.