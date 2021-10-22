Finally Friday! Weekend ideas for 10/22/21

It’s Finally Friday! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer shares a few things to do in SoCal for the weekend of October 22, 2021:

  • Melrose Rooftop Theater offers a rooftop cinema and dining experience with great view of the Hollywood Hills. A selection of scary movies are scheduled throughout the fall. Food and drink are available for purchase from neighboring E.P. & L.P.
  • Delusion is an interactive theater horror experience that takes place at the Phillips Mansion in Pomona. This season, the attraction has been expanded to an open-world adventure where guests can choose their own adventure though the haunted victorian home.
  • Since it’s off-season, a houseboat can be rented for sometimes as cheap as $100 per night. Split between a friends, it makes for an unforgettable dinner party. Check Airbnb and other places for listings but beware; not all marinas allow overnight rentals.
  • Finally, sink into the sweet sounds of smooth jazz at the JazzTrax Smooth Jazz Festival on Catalina Island.

