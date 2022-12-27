Concerned family members used “Find My iPhone” to locate a woman who crashed on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino mountains after leaving a family gathering on Christmas Day.

The family apparently became concerned when they couldn’t reach the woman Monday morning and utilized the Apple feature to track her whereabouts, the San Bernardino County Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Emergency crews respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 18 in San Bernardino on Dec. 26, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

The family continued to investigate and traveled up Highway 18 north of 40th Street in San Bernardino and found the woman’s car crashed over the side.

One of the family members called 911 to report the incident, which prompted an “over the side rescue,” the fire department stated.

Firefighter paramedics descended down to the vehicle, which was located about 200 feet below the roadway.

The unidentified woman was found inside and crews initiated advanced life support interventions while rescuers set up a rope system to raise the victim to safety.

The woman was eventually placed into an ambulance and taken to a local trauma center in unknown condition.

Investigators believe the woman had been trapped in the vehicle overnight.