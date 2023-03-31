More than 40 firefighters responded to a blaze at a Garden Grove strip mall on March 30, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A fire at a Garden Grove strip mall Thursday night caused more than $1 million in damages, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 8:40 p.m. at a strip mall in the 12500 block of Valley View Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Responding crews saw flames coming from the roof of the building and the blaze was declared a second-alarm fire, prompting the response of more than 40 firefighters, OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen said.

The roof collapsed during the firefight, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze caused about $1 million in damages to the structure and additional $250,000 to the building’s contents, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to four units.

The cause remains under investigation.