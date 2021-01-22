Fire at vacant Hollywood house spreads to nearby structures; at least 2 suffer minor injuries

A firefighter and a civilian suffered minor injuries as a fire at a vacant Hollywood house spread to nearby structures Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of 1245 Bronson Ave., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Firefighters arrived to find the “structurally unstable” one-story vacant home fully engulfed in flames, LAFD said.

Crews of more than 97 firefighters converged on the blaze, quickly going into defensive mode.

The flames spread to an adjacent two-story craftsman-style home, a 900 square-foot guest house in the back of the property and what appeared to be the balcony of a garden-style apartment building, according to LAFD.

By 10 a.m., officials said the bulk of the fire was extinguished.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the blaze and one civilian from the apartment building suffered a burn injury to the hand or arm and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to the department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed thick plumes of smoke billowing over the area as crews responded.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze and no further details were available.