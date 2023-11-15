A large blaze damaged the Foot Locker store at Ovation Hollywood Wednesday afternoon, with damage from flames and smoke reaching as high as four stories, officials said.

The fire at the shopping center at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue was reported at 12:12 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The LAFD responded to a fire at Ovation Hollywood on Nov. 15, 2023. (KTLA)

The fire started on the first floor of the complex, but the flames and heat may have extended as high as the fourth floor, the LAFD said on X, formerly Twitter.

The fire reached greater-alarm status by the time the LAFD posted an alert at 12:50 p.m., though officials confirmed that by that time, “a small fire in the wall of a first floor shoe store [was] now under control.”

No injuries were reported.