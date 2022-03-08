Fire breaks out at Reseda apartment building featured in ‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’

Firefighters responded to a well-known apartment building in Reseda after a blaze erupted in one of its units Monday night.

The fire was reported at the South Seas apartment complex in the 19200 block of Saticoy Street shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than two dozen firefighters helped contain the fire to a single unit and extinguished the flames in about 13 minutes, according to the Fire Department.

There was smoke damage to other units on the floor above and four patients were treated at the scene.

At least two of those patients were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Fire Department.

“Thankfully, everyone escaped the building, as audible alarms could be heard from functional smoke detectors warning occupants of the danger,” the Fire Department stated in a release.

The South Seas was the filming location of Daniel Larusso’s apartment in the original “Karate Kid” movie. The building was also featured recently in the “Cobra Kai” series based on the popular 80s movie.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.