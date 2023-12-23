A large fire tore through a historic building in L.A.’s Cypress Park neighborhood during what authorities believe was a wedding reception.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was first reported around 2:10 a.m. at L.A. River Studios, located near the intersection of North San Fernando Road and Division Street.

The Smith-Miller Toy Company, known for their vintage toy trucks, had their factory at that location in 1931, according to the studio’s website.

A large fire tore through a historic building in L.A.’s Cypress Park neighborhood during a wedding reception on Dec. 23, 2023. (KeyNewsTV)

More than 200 people were inside the building at a private event, likely a wedding reception, when flames broke out. All attendees and staff safely evacuated the facility, authorities said.

LAFD officials said that at the height of the blaze, more than 150 firefighters had been dispatched to battle the flames.

Crews remained at the scene through 6 a.m. Saturday in a defensive position extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.