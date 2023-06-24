An array of solar panels on the roof of a Target store were damaged after they caught fire on Saturday. (Citizen App)

An array of solar panels on the roof of a Target store in Northridge were damaged after they caught fire on Saturday.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were dispatched to the Target located at 8999 Balboa Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. and found that the building and the attic were clear.

Fire crews on the roof located a surface fire involving an array of solar panels. They conducted a drop bag operation to bring the hose line up to the roof and extinguished the blaze in 21 minutes.

According to LAFD, the fire does not appear to have penetrated through the roof into the attic or main structure.

No injuries were reported.