Flames burn dangeously close to a home in Jurupa Valley on Saturday, June 25, 2022 (OnScene.TV)

A brush fire burning in Riverside County has led to mandatory evacuations for some residents i n Jurupa Valley.

The fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. as it burned in a riverbed near the intersection of Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive.

By 5:20 p.m., the Union Fire, as it was later named, had grown to 80 acres and there was no containment.

Heavy smoke was reported throughout the area, including smoke drifting into the city of Riverside.

Riverside County fire officials announced mandatory evacuation orders were put in place near the area where the fire was burning as several structures were considered threatened.

Residents living south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane are being told to leave their homes immediately.

Video from the scene showed large flames burning within feet of several homes in a residential neighborhood.

A shelter is currently being set up at Patriot High School located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

Cal Fire/San Bernardino County Fire Department is the lead agency in command of the fire response, with assistance from multiple nearby fire agencies.