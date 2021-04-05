Fire burns multiple RVs, spreads to brush in Lancaster

A fire burned multiple RVs in Lancaster on April 5, 2021, officials say. (KTLA)

Multiple recreational vehicles were badly burned and several animals killed by a fire that erupted in Lancaster on a windy Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single RV that was ablaze in the area of the 14 Freeway and West Avenue G before 1:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Other RVs also became engulfed in flames, although officials did not provide an exact number or estimate. No injuries were immediately reported, a Fire Department inspector told KTLA.

Fire impacted several vehicle encampments and one tent encampment.

The blaze, dubbed the Golf Fire, was fanned by winds and also spread to nearby brush, ultimately charring a total of 4 acres before forward was progress stopped.

At one point, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department considered evacuating down-range “urban campers” as the blaze burned, fire officials said.

The flames appeared to have been fully extinguished by 2:30 p.m., when Sky5 arrived at the burn area. The aerial footage showed extensive damage at the scene.

Several animals were found dead after the blaze was doused, and county Animal Control officers were called out to the scene.

No further details were immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BRUSH FIRE | 14 FWY x W Ave G #Lancaster | Initially dispatched as a single RV fire, units are now battling a 5 acre brush fire with multiple RVs involved. LASD currently evacuating down-range “urban campers.” Full first alarm brush response en-route to assist units on-scene. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 5, 2021