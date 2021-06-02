Fire captain critically wounded in deadly Agua Dulce station shooting undergoes surgery

A Los Angeles County fire captain is recovering Wednesday after being critically injured a day earlier in a shooting that fatally wounded another firefighter at a station in Agua Dulce.

The unidentified 54-year-old fire captain was airlifted following Tuesday’s shooting to Valencia’s Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical but stable condition.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following the incident that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81.

The gunman has not been named but was identified by authorities as an off-duty firefighter.

A hospital official gave an update on the fire captain after he underwent surgery Tuesday.

“All life-threatening injuries have been addressed and the recovery process is ongoing at this time,” Dr. Contreras said.

No further information on the fire captain’s condition had been given as of Wednesday morning.

After the shooting the gunman returned to his house about 10 miles east of the station in Acton, where he barricaded himself before setting it on fire. He was later found dead, L.A. County fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

The firefighter killed in the shooting was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Tory Carlon. Family members had already identified Carlon as the shooting victim on Tuesday.

Carlon was a father and husband who had worked with the Fire Department for more than 20 years, fire officials said.

A vigil was held in Acton Park Tuesday night to honor Carlon and pray for the recovery of the wounded fire captain.

The vigil was attended by hundreds of firefighters and community members.