Crews were battling a fire that had burned at least 20 acres in the south end of Redlands Wednesday night.

The blaze, dubbed Bruder Fire, was first reported around 8:52 p.m. and was burning in the 13200 block of Bruder Lane, in an area difficult to access, said Capt. Bennett Malloy of Cal Fire San Bernardino.

An unknown number of structures were being threatened, according to Malloy.

Wind was not a factor in spreading the flames as of 10:45 p.m.

