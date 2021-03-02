Fire crews douse blaze that engulfed commercial building in South L.A.

Fire crews were called to fight a blaze that ignited at a commercial building in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:39 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Long Beach Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated in a news alert.

Nearly 150 firefighters responded to the incident.

Heavy fire was coming from the one-story commercial building, prompting crews to go into a defensive mode, Prange said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters putting water on the blaze from atop ladder trucks surrounding the structure.

After battling the fire for nearly two hours, the bulk of the flames had been extinguished, according to a Fire Department update at 5:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries resulting from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.