Fire crews battle down blaze at Buena Park carport; 7 displaced

Firefighters knocked down two vehicle fires inside a carport at an apartment building in Buena Park on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Orange County Fire Authority)

Fire crews on Christmas morning knocked down a fire that engulfed two vehicles parked inside a carport at an apartment building in Buena Park.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Saturday to an apartment building on the 8000 block of 7th Street, where they found two vehicles on fire inside a carport that threatened apartment units above it.

Fire crews had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, “preventing extension that would have affected dozens of residents,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

Flames from the fires had overlapped to some apartments above the carport, leaving five adults and two children temporarily displaced until they received aid from the American Red Cross, according to OCFA.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fires was still under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.