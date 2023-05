A two-story home in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood was severely damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire at 1426 S. Burlington Ave. was reported just after 1 p.m.

Nearly two dozen firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames within 30 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The extent of damage to the craftsman-style home was not immediately known.

Investigators say the fire may have been connected to a roofing operation.

No injuries were reported.