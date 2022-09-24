Firefighters responded to Calabasas for a small brush fire on Sept. 24, 2022 (Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations)

A small brush fire whipped up large plumes of smoke in Calabasas Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road.

Fire crews responded and found the brush fire burning on a hillside.

Ground and helicopter crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisted by Los Angeles City Fire personnel.

No structures are currently threatened and evacuations have not been ordered.

At this time, officials say it’s unclear how large the brush could become, but winds are calm in the area.

