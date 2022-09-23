Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a vegetation fire off the westside of the 110 Freeway, near Avenue 26, in the area of Cypress Park Friday afternoon.

KTLA’s Mike Case, reporting from over the scene in Sky5, said the fire appeared to be less than an acre and that firefighters had the flames well under control.

The California Highway Patrol issued a sigalert for the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, just before Avenue 26, due to the fire.

The delay, according to a tweet from CHP, was expected to last for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and, so far, no injuries have been reported.