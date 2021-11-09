Fire erupts at Baldwin Park warehouse

A fire broke out at a commercial warehouse on Tuesday night, fire officials reported.

The fire was reported in the 13400 block of Dalewood Street around 9:05 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Sky5 is overhead. Massive flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the roof of the building, as was a massive response from fire crews.

Officials said the third-alarm fire was spreading fast throughout the building and six units were involved in the blaze.

The off-ramp from the 10 Freeway that leads to Baldwin Park Boulevard was shut down due to its proximity to the fire.

