Massive blaze burns through 2 downtown Los Angeles commercial structures

A fire that sparked in a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning flared up a second time after igniting an adjacent unit.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of South Crocker Street, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a commercial building on fire and went to work extinguishing flames that were visible from outside, Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Steward stated.

Crews then entered the building to discover flames had extended to the inside. The building was filled with rolled textiles that provided fuel for the fire, Stewart said.

Nearly 90 firefighters were at the scene to douse the blaze, which appeared to be extinguished after about 40 minutes.

The blaze flared up again through and spread to an adjacent unit, prompting more firefighters to be called to the scene.

The firefighters, now numbering about 120, were forced into a defensive mode due to the amount of flames.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crews attacking the blaze from ladder trucks as it burned through the roof.

Although crews were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 7 a.m., an official at the scene said he did not expect any further spread.

No injuries have been reported.

An arson team is at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.