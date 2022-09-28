Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday extinguished a fire at a single-family home in Pacoima.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue, near Van Nuys Boulevard, at around 5 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames and one other structure threatened.

Despite downed electrical wires and a roof collapse, crews were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes and successfully defend nearby structures, authorities tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.